Opener For Thursday 10.14.2021

Warm days and cold nights to continue for the next few days in the north county. Those cold nights leaving a little frost on the pumpkin.

Valerie Reynolds of River K Pumpkin Patch tells KPRL the harvest looks good. She says last year, smoke produced by a fire inhibited the bees during pollination of the pumpkin blossoms. This year’s pumpkin crop, however, is a good one.

River K Pumpkin Patch is open until eight in the evening on North River road in Paso Robles.

Valerie started raising pumpkins as a 4-H project when she was a child growing up in Goleta forty years ago.