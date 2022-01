More sunshine in the north county today and through this week.

On the coast, fire crews are still battling the Colorado fire, which started Friday evening. That fire is now 40% contained. It’s burned about 700 acres near the Bixby Creek bridge.

As a result, highway one remains closed from Garra-Pata creek to Point Sur, but that may change at any time.

They’ve got advisories posted on highway one near Cambria.