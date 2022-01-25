Supervisors 01.25.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors to discuss how the county should respond to a lawsuit filed against the redistricting map.

During discussion of the Patten map in December, supervisor Bruce Gibson made it clear he objected to the revised districts. Gibson wanted to put his opinions into the record, although there was no prior discussion of political representation in the districts. That’s not an element of the new election laws for redistricting.

Despite the fact, supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz Legg oppose the map. They will be present in closed session when the county supervisors discuss how the county can respond to a lawsuit filed by a citizens group that wants the new map thrown out. County counsel Rita Neal, who is an ally of Bruce Gibson, says it’s okay for Gibson and Ortiz-Legg to attend the closed session. So, the supervisors will have their closed session discussion today. They will determine how to respond to the lawsuit challenging the new district map for supervisors boundaries.