A little warmer today in the north county, but after a few cold nights, you may have noticed the leaves are beginning to change color. You can see it on 13th street in Paso Robles, and near Stadium park in Atascadero.

Fall is upon us. Weather forecasters are still predicting rain this weekend, although the likelihood has increased slightly. Yesterday, they gave showers a 48% chance Sunday night. Today, they are saying a 58% chance of rain Sunday night and early Monday.