Opener For Tuesday 10.26.2021

Yesterday’s atmospheric river dumped over an inch of rain in most of San Luis Obispo county.

Paso Robles reporting two inches of rain total.

Atascadero, 1.62.

Santa Margarita lake got 2.64 inches.

Lake Nacimiento 1.5 inches.

Rocky Butte above Cambria received 5.5 inches.

Thousands lost power in the north county, including Daniel Lewis middle school. The Paso Robles school district closed the school yesterday. Trees fell in some areas knocking into buildings and homes.

