Redistricting in SLO 10.26.2021

After a new census is taken, San Luis Obispo county draws new district boundaries. The issue is that some districts have grown while others have not.

Tonight, the supervisors to hold a public hearing to discuss proposals developed by consultants hired by the county.

Meanwhile, Arroyo Grande resident Richard Patton drew his own map. Patton says the intent should be to draw lines fairly. You can see that map on our website, kprl.com.

The consultants working for the county have developed several other options which adjust the current boundaries, but offer varying degrees of modifications.

The public hearing on the matter is at six this evening. To comment, you must be there in person, although you can watch the live stream at home.