Over the river and through the woods in the north county will be under mostly sunny skies this Thanksgiving.

Forecasters saying we’ll see temperatures in the mid 70’s for Thanksgiving and black Friday.

Good weather for family gatherings Thursday and for shopping in local retail businesses on Friday. And the day after for small business Saturday.

Forecasters say we’ll see more of the same through the rest of November.

More on the weather coming up in a few minutes.