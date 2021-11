Atascadero city council meets tonight.

Only one public hearing, but staff is recommending that item be deferred until mid-December so they can gather more information.

The highlight of the meeting is often the report by city manager Rachelle Rickard, and she has a lot to talk about at tonight’s meeting.

The council meeting gets underway at 6:00. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00.