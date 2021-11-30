Opener For Tuesday 11.30.2021

Sunny and warm on this last day of November.

December looks to be about the same for the first week, then a chance of showers one week from today. But on the coast, king tides are are on the way. These are unusually high and low tides. It’s caused by the gravitational forces exerted by the sun and moon.

On Saturday, high tide to reach 6.9 feet at San Simeon at 9:02 Saturday morning, then dropping to negative 1.7 feet during low tide at 4:25 Saturday afternoon. Some of the most extreme king tides in the past 15 years.