Supervisors Districts 11.30.2021

Today, San Luis Obispo county supervisors to resume the discussion on new district maps. It’s part of redistricting following the delayed 2020 census. It happens every ten years.

The board narrowed the choice to two maps. One developed by a south county man to break up the gerrymandered district. One map developed by Richard Patton. It’s called the Patton Map.

The other was introduced by the San Luis Obispo chamber of commerce. It does little to address the gerrymandering created in the previous two redistricting sessions ten and twenty years ago. Some call it the progressive map.

Supervisors may reach a final decision at their meeting today.