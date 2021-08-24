Opener For Tuesday 8.24.2021

Cool again today, then we’ll see a warming trend beginning tomorrow in the north county.

Yesterday, highs were in the low 80’s, and it will be about the same today. Then high temperatures will hit the 90’s tomorrow in the north county, and will stay there for the next week or so.

Fog this morning in some areas, which brings to mind the poem by Carl Sandburg:

Fog by Carl Sandburg

The fog comes

On little cat feet.

It sits looking

Over harbor and city

On silent haunches

And then moves on.

More on the weather forecast coming up.