PRJUSD 8.24.2021

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office on Niblick road.

The board will meet in closed session beginning at 5:00. Then the public meeting begins when the closed session is over, around 6:00.

The board will get reports on memos of understanding between the school district and the teachers union.

At the end of the meeting superintendent Curt Dubost is expected to give a report on the opening day of school. How back to school went for students, teachers and staff in the Paso Robles school district.