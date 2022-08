Temperatures will be warmer today, but it will get much warmer this weekend.

High temperatures up to 108 Friday in Paso Robles and up to 110 Saturday and Sunday, then climbing to 112 Monday.

Early next week high temperatures will slowly drop back to the century mark. Next Thursday, a week from tomorrow, highs will be near 96.

But we’ve got about eight days in row with temperatures over 100, and this weekend we’ll see highs at 110 or greater in Paso Robles.

More on the weather forecast coming u