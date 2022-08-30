Sound Off – Tue 08/30/2022 – John O’Conner & Brent Burchett

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*John O’Conner (Deep Throats Attorney) to discuss legal issues regarding today’s hot topics. For more information about John, go to: https://www.postgatebook.com/.

*Brent Burchett – Executive Director of SLO County Farm Bureau.