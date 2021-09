Yesterday’s recall election fails to remove governor Newsom. More than 60% of voters cast ‘no’ ballots to prevent Gavin Newsom’s recall.

The top vote getter in the recall election was conservative talk show host Larry Elder.

Cody Vermel is with Politico, he says the political gulf is widening in California.

