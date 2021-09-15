Paso Robles School Board 9.15.2021

The Paso Robles school board getting positive reports on attendance and the budget.

Tom Harrington is the new director of student services, replacing Nate Maas who resigned to take a job in Santa Maria. He says attendance is better than expected.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski says the district now has a 21% budget reserve. That’s up dramatically from near bankruptcy before the government imposed shutdown.

Pawlowski says the district has about a year to spend down that reserve to the 10% level, which is a state stipulation. The board will revisit the issue of how best to spend the excess of that budget surplus, which is required by the state.

In closed session before the meeting, the board evaluated the job performance of superintendent Curt Dubost. Four trustees gave him a very satisfactory evaluation. Three others voted satisfactory.