Opener & Pioneer Day 10.08.2021

Forecasters say it will be cool this afternoon, but warm up again tomorrow. There is a slight, 10% chance of showers early tomorrow morning.

Excellent weather tomorrow in the north county for Pioneer Day. Highs tomorrow in the mid 70’s.

Pioneer Day is tomorrow in Paso Robles.

Events all day long. The parade is at ten. Pioneer Day chair Les Stemper says the origin intent was for the local business people to thank farmers and ranchers for their busines.

Pioneer Day all day tomorrow in downtown Paso Robles.

Agaithe parade is at ten tomorrow morning.