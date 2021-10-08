Class of 51 – 10.08.2021

The class of 51 will have cowbells at the Pioneer Day parade. Norma Moye says tomorrow’s 70th reunion is a big deal.

John and June Bertoni are hosting the BBQ tomorrow night. How many will be showing up?

At the Bertoni’s tomorrow night, there will be a special tribute to a classmate who did not make to the 70th anniversary. Benito Dusi passed several years ago, but Janelle Dusi donated some wine from his vineyard, so they will drink a toast to Benito and enjoy the wine that he made.

That may be the most profound moment of the 70th reunion for the class of 51, Paso Robles high school.

Congratualations to the class of 51 Bearcats.