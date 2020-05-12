Opening Monologue 5.12.2020

Did you get any rain at your place early this morning? We had about a 25% chance of rain this morning, but none reported in this section of the north county. Maybe you got some at your place. Maybe some drizzle.

We got another update on corona virus in the county yesterday afternoon. Another six cases confirmed. That brings the total number so far to 226 cases. That’s out of about 285,000 people. 226 cases and right now four people are in the hospital. But the government alternative care center at Cal Poly is still ready and waiting with 165 beds to augment the 400 beds at local hospitals. The greatest number of people hospitalized at this point is ten.