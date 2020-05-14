Opening Monologue 5.14.2020

Did you hear the jets yesterday morning? They were supposed fly over the north county around 11:23 yesterday morning. It was pretty close to that.

In many neighborhoods, people gathered in their driveways and front yards to watch the four fighter jets from the 144th Fighting Wing out of Fresno. They flew north to Oakland, then turned over the bay and flew down the Salinas Valley to honor health care workers, first responders and others on the front line of the battle with the corona virus.

In San Luis Obispo yesterday, Dr. Penny Borenstien said there are five new cases of Covid 19. Two in Atascadero. One each in Paso Robles, Templeton and Arroyo Grande. Since the pandemic began two months ago, the county health department has confirmed 232 cases of corona virus. Of those 183 people have fully recovered. Another 44 are recovering at home. Four patients are hospitalized. Free testing for coronavirus is available at the Veterans Memorial building on Scott street in Paso Robles. Seven until seven. To make an appointment go to readyslo.org.