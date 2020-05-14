Coronavirus 5.14.2020

Two months ago, the threat of the corona virus reached San Luis Obsipo county. Health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced its imminent arrival. That was March 14th. Two days later, county administrative officer Wade Horton made the first in a series of shocking directives as Emergency Services Director. He closed all bars because of St. Patrick’s Day. He said it was a threat to those who are vulnerable. That was the beginning of the shut down, which has continued for two months.

The county cleared the hospital, eliminating so called elective surgery to make way for hundreds of corona virus patients. The county built a government alternative care site at the Cal Poly Rec Center to provide an additional 165 beds for Covid 19 patients. And it can expand to 930 beds when the surge hits.

So far, the greatest number of people hospitalized for corona virus on any given day is ten. Hospitals are sending home doctors, nurses and other employees because they have nothing to do.

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno says now the state and the county are unwilling to change course. Initially, they said flatten the curve. In our county, the curve was quite small. Flatten the curve has been discarded. Now, progressive politicians are saying find a cure. Which is not easy for a virus. It may take decades to find a cure. They may never find one.

Now, some democrats care comparing president Trump to Herbert Hoover, who was president during the great depression. And the shut down continues in California and most other blue states.