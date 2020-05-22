Opening Monologue 5.22.2020

The door opened for some businesses to reopen yesterday, although it’s open only a crack.

Regardless, some restaurants reopened yesterday for dine-in customers. Odyssey in downtown Paso Robles had several designated tables for those who wanted to dine inside the restaurant last night, but the tables were spread widely across the restaurant for safe distancing, as required by the state. Others took their food to picnic tables in the city park and it was a perfect evening for dining alfresco.

Today, Joe’s Place in Paso Robles is reopening for limited sit down dining. Same scenario, just a few tables will be open, but it will be an improvement.

Supervisor John Peschong says that the financial impact to the county is profound. Coming up, he talks about the loss of as much as $50 million dollars to the county budget and how the county is going to handle that.