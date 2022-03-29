Opening Weather For Tuesday 03.29.2022

How about that spring rain storm!

Some areas of the north county received an inch of rain from the storm which began Sunday night and continued until around ten last night.

Santa Margarita received just under on inch of rain.

Atascadero just over one half inch.

About nine tenths in Templeton.

And nearly four tenths in Shandon.

Paso Robles reporting one half inch this morning, to go with six tenths yesterday. For the season, the rainfall in Paso Robles, is 11.24 inches.

Forecasters say we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies today.

