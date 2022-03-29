Paso Robles City Council Meeting 03.29.2022

Today is the fifth Tuesday of March, so there is no Paso Robles city council meeting, however, they’re conducting a workshop tonight with the planning commission and the airport commission.

That’s at the library conference room.

None of the council members attended the workshop on short term rentals, but they’re all expected to attend tonight’s workshop on the space port.

Fred Strong is back from his meeting in the nations capital, where he met with president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and other national leaders. The subject transportation issues.

The workshop tonight, what does putting the name spaceport mean to the Paso Robles airport. The public is invited to attend.

The workshop gets underway at 6:30 at the library conference room.