Opening Weather For Wednesday 03.30.2022

After rain and clouds early this week, we’ll see mostly sunny skies through the weekend in the north county. Temperatures gradually increasing until they reach the upper 80s by this time next week.

As for the rain totals from the storm. They ranged from about one half inch in areas east of Paso Robles, to a couple inches in the coastal mountains west of Paso Robles.

Just over one half inch in Atascadero.

And just over one inch in Paso Robles.

No rain in the forecast today.

