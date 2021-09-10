Other Celebrations Around the County 9.10.2021

There are other celebrations today and tomorrow to honor Patriots Day.

At ten this morning, Fort Hunter Ligget is holding a memorial event at the headquarters flagpole. The ceremony will honor and remember those lives lost 20 years ago on September 11, 2001.

The Cambria Sons of the American Legion will host a Remembrance Celebration at 6 tomorrow evening at the flag pole at the Veterans Memorial Building. The Club 432 Bar will be open from 5-8 tomorrow as well.

Morro Bay will hold an event at twelve noon tomorrow at the Morro Bay fire station.