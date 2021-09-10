Rescue California 9.10.2021

Dozens of people turned out yesterday as Rescue California made a stop in San Luis Obispo.

Rescue California is a group that is campaigning for the recall of governor Gavin Newsom. They’re on a statewide campaign tour to generate support for the recall.

Attendees at the event included San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold, members of the Moms For Liberty and Central Coast Families For Education Reform.

Among the speakers was Mark Klass, whose 12-year-old daughter was murdered in 1993 by a habitual criminal who had only recently been released from state prison. He kidnapped 12-year-old Polly Klaas from her bedroom and murdered her. Mark Klaas pointed that homicides in California are up 31% since Newsom took office. He says 2020 was the deadliest year for the state since 2007, despite the pandemic and government-imposed shutdown of many businesses and government offices and public schools.

After several speeches, the Rescue California motorcade headed off to Fresno.

After they left, members of the San Luis Obispo democratic party showed up to express their opposition to the recall effort.