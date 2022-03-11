Other Stories This Friday 03.11.2022

Attorneys defending accused murders Paul and Ruben Flores file a change of venue motion late Wednesday. They want to move the Kristin Smart murder trial out of the county because of pretrial publicity.

Inflation reaches 7.9% over the past year. It’s the sharpest increase since 1982. And it may be only the beginning. The increase reported Thursday does not include the recent oil and gas surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Even before the invasion, price increases and persistent supply shortages sent US inflation to its highest level in forty years.