SLO Co Covid Update 03.11.2022

The covid pandemic officially began two years ago today.

On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo county health department reports 17 deaths of people with the coronavirus over the past week. Dr. Penny Borenstein does not say if those who died had other health issues.

Over the past two years, 470 people with covid died in the county. Worldwide, the number has reached six million.

Not as devastating as the swine flu epidemic one hundred years ago. 40-50 million people died then, although health officials estimate the total deaths was closer to 100 million, but statistics were not kept in remote areas of Africa and Indonesia.

So six million in this pandemic compared to at least 40-50 million 100 years ago when the world population was much smaller. The world population then was about one quarter what it is today.