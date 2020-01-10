Other Stories This Friday 1.10.2020

A tanker truck full of bleach overturns in Oceano yesterday afternoon. The driver reportedly took a corner too fast. No indication if bleach spilled from the tanker.

The Old Port Inn closed its doors after 48 years operating on the end of the pier in Avila Beach. The Old Port Inn opened back in 1971. In 2015, owner Leonard Cohen transferred ownership to longtime chef and manager David Whitestine.

Sewer rates in Los Osos may go up about 20% over the next five years. That’s the plan proposed by the county. That would take rates from about $167 per month to about $200 a month in 2024.

In Chicago, city officials are looking for coyotes that have moved into the windy city. A 5-year-old boy was bitten on the head. A man went to the hospital after suffering a coyote bite. An expert with the Urban Coyote Research Project says those bites would be the first in state history.