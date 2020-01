At yesterday’s rotary meeting, the Paso Robles chamber of commerce announced their Roblan of the year. He’s Mark Perry, former chair of the Pioneer Day parade. Perry is a former Bearcat who works for Paso Robles Waste.

Perry will be honored at the chamber’s annual dinner February 29th at Rava Winery. This year’s dinner celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Paso Robles chamber, so it is expected to be a big one.

Mark Perry will be our guest on Sound Off, Monday afternoon at 12:30.