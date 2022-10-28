Other Stories This Friday 10.28.2022

A San Luis Obispo man gets six years in state prison for rape. 37-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Pinto must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Comedian Andy Dick pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Santa Barbara. He was arrested earlier this month at a home on Conejo road in Santa Barbara. In May, the 54-year-old comedian was arrested in Oragon county on suspicions of sexual battery.

A crowd of people welcome home the Central Coast Honor Flight at the San Luis airport Wednesday night. 24 veterans from World War II, Korea, and the Vietnam war made the trip to Washington to see the nations capital. They visited Arlington cemetery, the tomb of the unknown soldier and other landmarks in Washington DC.