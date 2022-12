A 69-year-old man died from a motorcycle crash earlier this week in Morro Bay. 69-year-old Michael Barrios was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero road Monday afternoon when he ran into a truck.

Wednesday, Barrios died from his injuries. An investigation is continuing.

An earthquake shakes Southern California yesterday morning. The epicenter near Ocotillo at 7:28 yesterday morning. It measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale.