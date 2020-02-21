Other Stories This Friday 2.21.2020

California lawmakers vote to consider apologizing for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

The executive order by President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent about 110 thousand Japanese Americans to internment camps in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The senators will take up a resolution later this year and send it to governor Gavin Newsom to sign. No financial compensation is being considered.

It’s not Coronavirus, but influenza, that has killed more than 300 people in California. 14,000 deaths reported in the US. It’s a strong flu that is going around. You’re advised to get plenty of rest and wash your hands to avoid it.

Residents of Sierra Bonita Village retirement community are invited to their annual general meeting tomorrow at the senior center on Scott street.