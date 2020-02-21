President Donald J. Trump in Bakersfield 2.21.2020

Hordes of people wait in line before the security check to get to the hangar at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield where President Donald Trump will be speaking on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS CKOHLRUSS@FRESNOBEE.COM
Bakersfield residents still talking about the visit of President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday.
The president says he’s going to deliver water to Kern county and the southern section of the central valley to help agriculture.
President Donald Trump, surrounded by area congressmen and farmers, holds up a document he signed that would help deliver water to San Joaquin Valley farmers during an appearance in a hanger at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS CKOHLRUSS@FRESNOBEE.COM
Although, governor Gavin Newsom says he will sue to stop the presidents plan.