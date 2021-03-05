Other Stories This Friday 3.05.2021

San Luis Obispo county health department reports 46 new coronavirus cases. The greatest number in San Luis Obispo. Three deaths reported. One over 85. The other two, younger than 85. To get tested or schedule a vaccination at the Paso Robles vaccine center at the Paso Robles event center, go to: emergencyslo.org.

The dramatic increase in illegal immigration from Mexico since president Joe Biden took office has Biden asking for rapid-processing hubs in Texas. Biden wants to convert immigrant family detention centers in south Texas, to Ellis Island=like processing hubs. Thousands of children have flooded the border cities since Biden’s inauguration. Border officials say they are taking in more than 500 family members per day. Those who cannot be housed in one of the rapid processing center may be placed in hotels according to senior ice official Russell Hott. He says the arrivals by unaccompanied minors and families this year are the highest numbers observed in over 20 years. The message is clear. The flood gates have reopened.