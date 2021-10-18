Other Stories This Monday 10.18.2021

The Alisal fire continues to burn in Santa Barbara county along the Gaviota coast. The fire has burned over 17 thousand acres. It’s 80% contained. Evacuation orders are still in place for the area west of Arroyo Hondo.

Pismo Beach police arrest a Santa Maria man after he stabbed a man on Price street. The 50-year-old man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. 24-year-old Travis Daniel Woodard was taken into custody in Oceano near South Elm street and the Pike. He was booked on a charge of attempted murder.

Space X delays the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that was scheduled to lift off yesterday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base. It was set to carry dozens of Starlink satellites. It’s part of an effort by Space X to develop an internet constellation in space.