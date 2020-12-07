Other Stories This Monday 12.07.2020

Another suspect arrested in the murder of Trevon Perry of Paso Robles. The San Luis Obispo district attorney’s office issued a warrant for the arrest of Marie Holquin in San Bernardino county. She was arrested and transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail last week where she was questioned by detectives from the Paso Robles police department. Holquin is the mother of Nicholas Ron, who is currently in custody for the murder of Trevon Perry.

A Bradley woman was killed in a single car crash Saturday. 78-year-old Leona Frances Young sustained fatal injuries when her car went off the road and rolled down a steep embankment in the 2600 block of Captain’s Walk in Oak Shores. She was pronounced dead at the scene.