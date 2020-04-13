Other Stories This Monday 4.13.2020

The IRS deposits the first round of coronavirus stimulus checks into bank accounts. It’s part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus packaged passed by congress. The IRS says direct deposits will continue over the next several days. Officials are reportedly issuing them as fast as they can.

Those who made fewer than $75,000 in 2019, will be eligible for the full payment of $1,200. Couples will get $2,400.

Talking about give aways, an Easter bunny rode around Jardine road in Paso Robles Easter morning handing out to children and families sanitized goodie bags filled with candies. The Easter bunny practiced social distancing by using an extender pole to hand out the treats. More than 100 kids greeted the Easter bunny. Many only knew him as the “special bunny”, which is what he’s called in many public schools. But the kids were still excited to see the Easter bunny yesterday around Jardine road.