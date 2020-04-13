Atascadero City Council 4.13.2020

Atascadero city council to hold a virtual meeting tomorrow evening at the rotunda. The meeting will not be physically open to the public. The city council members will be teleconferenced into the meeting. The council will discuss weed/refuse abatement. They will also discuss an urgency ordinance authorizing delay of the transient occupancy tax (tot).

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL. Or you can watch it on slo-span.org on Spectrum cable channel 20 in Atascadero. You can submit public comment by phone or by writing. Email cityclerk@atascadero.org by five Tuesday afternoon. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm.