Vandenberg air force base to test launch an unarmed Minuteman 3 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile this week. It will launch between eleven tonight and 5 tomorrow morning.

The body of a homeless man found in a building in San Luis Obispo.

The transient male was found at 6 Sunday evening in the electrical service room of the building near highway 101 and California boulevard in San Luis. There was drug paraphernalia present. Police say the homeless man’s death appears to be an overdose.