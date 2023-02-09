Airbnb Announces New Policy 02.09.2023

Airbnb announces a new policy that will increase accountability and cut down on scams.

The Short-Term Rental company announces it will now require all users booking reservations on its platform to verify their identity.

The company is concerned about recent murders which occurred at Short Term Rental houses. The most recent was in the Beverly Hills post office area. But a previous mass murder occurred at an Airbnb home in the Bay Area during a Halloween party. That was in Orinda in 2019. Five people were killed and four others injured on Halloween night in a million dollar Short Term Rental.

Paso Robles has more Short Term Rentals than any city its size in California. About 365 Short Term Rentals operate in Paso Robles, most of them in west side homes.

Most cities in California ban Short Term Rentals in areas zoned residential. That’s not the case in Paso Robles.