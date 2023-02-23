Other Stories This Thursday 02.23.2023

The women’s march San Luis Obispo is dissolving after six years. They’ve coordinated 56 marches, mostly in San Luis Obispo. The first was the day after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

Disneyland is warning people not to try a dangerous Tik Tok maneuver. The Chinese based social media site is encouraging people to unfasten their seat belts on an attraction at Disney California Adventure. Disney says they’ve put up warning signs at Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout that taking off one’s seatbelt is downright dangerous.