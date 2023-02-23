Parking in Downtown Paso 02.23.2023

The other big issue Tuesday night before Paso Robles city council, parking in the downtown area.

The fees are going up to two dollars per hour, after the initial two hours which are free. Councilman Chris Bausch and Fred Strong argued against increasing the fees. But councilman Steve Gregory and John Hamon said the city has to stop the losses incurred by the downtown parking program.

Fred Strong says there are other ways to change parking behavior besides charging people to park downtown and writing $50 fines.

Strong voted against the proposal to increase parking fees to $2 per hour.

The 90-day pilot program may return to the council, particularly if it continues to lose money for the city, or if downtown merchants report a noticeable decline in business.

Some locals told the council Tuesday night, the parking fees have changed their behavior. They no longer shop in downtown Paso Robles.