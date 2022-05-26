Other Stories This Thursday 05.26.2022

A small fire broke out this morning near the Shandon rest area off highway 46. Cal Fire received word of the fire at 5:11 this morning. They sent two fire trucks to contain the fire. The cause is unknown.

A wildfire burned about 50 acres in southern San Luis Obispo county and northern Santa Barbara county on Tuesday afternoon. It was completely contained Tuesday, but fire crews were still mopping up early yesterday. The fire burned 48 acres near the intersection of highway 166 and Bull Canyon road.

A bill allowing parents to sue for social media addiction passes in the state assembly this week. The bill was authored by assemblyman Jordan Cunningham. The bill now goes to the senate.