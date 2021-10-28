Other Stories This Thursday 10.28.2021

Chris Berdoll, the Atascadero teacher accused of taking indecent videos of some of his students pleads no contest Tuesday to 25 criminal charges against him. He faces three years in state prison. He must also register as a sex-offender.

Sunday night’s storm rips away part of a popular stairway to the beach in the south county. The staircase at the end of Pier avenue in Shell Beach is now closed due to damage.

Highway one is closed due to a rock slide yesterday morning in Big Sur. Highway 1 is closed in a section between Ragged Point and Gorda. It may be closed up to one week while they remove the rocks and mud.

Often, the mud slides occur after a torrential downpour, when the surface warms in the sun, but the saturated layer of earth underneath is cold and wet.

The Paso Robles Wine Festival is moving. The festival is moving in May from the downtown city park to the Paso Robles Event Center. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the covid scare and government imposed shutdown.