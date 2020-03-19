Other Stories This Thursday 3.19.2020

San Luis Obispo county schools are still offering free lunches to students. They drive through operations are from 11-1 each weekday at many schools in the county. In Paso Robles, the lunch program is offered at Georgia Brown, Winifred Pifer, Flamson middle school and Paso Robles high school. In Atascadero nearly every school is providing free meals to all students. That’s between the hours of 11-1 on week days. After learning the spring quarter at Cal Poly will be online only, dozens of Cal Poly students hiked up onto Terrace Hill to admire the view Tuesday. Many are soon headed home for spring break and not returning until the fall quarter.

An earthquake shakes the state of Utah. It measured 5.7 on the Richter scale. It shook Salt Lake City and surrounding suburbs early yesterday. Power was knocked out for tens of thousands of people. The airport was closed temporarily.

Contour airlines is suspending direct air service to Las Vegas from San Luis Obispo airport. Air service between San Luis and Las Vegas dropped off dramatically recently. No word if it will resume.