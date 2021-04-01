Other Stories This Thursday 4.01.2021

The Santa Barbara county sheriff’s department identifies the body of a 17-year-old male found dead inside a car back in March. He’s Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shandon. The vehicle was parked in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon road, near Los Olivos. That was back on March 6th. The deputies now say it looks like murder.

The county adds another 30 covid cases yesterday. One additional death. 19 of the 30 cases are in San Luis Obispo.

3 in Atascadero.

3 in Paso Robles.

One in Templeton.

The county is offering covid vaccines to people 30 years of age and older. You need to sign up for a vaccine appointment if you’d like to get one. Go to emergencyslo.org for details.