Other Stories This Thursday 4.09.2020

The city of San Luis Obispo doubles the fines for anyone who gathers to party in large groups. They could pay hefty fines for ignoring emergency stay-at-home orders.

The San Luis Obispo city council will not consider a moratorium on rent or mortgages. Progressive mayor Heidi Harmon is advocating for a state-wide moratorium that would abolish rent payments for a period of time during the pandemic. It would cut mortgages in half. San Luis Obispo city council does nothing to bail out short term rentals. They are banned in residential neighborhoods in San Luis Obispo and most other cities in California. Paso Robles, however, has more than 350 short term rentals, many of them owned by members of the city council and planning commission. Thus the waiver on penalties and interest for late t-o-t payments to the city for short term rentals.

Passover began last night and will continue until next Thursday. It’s a Jewish celebration of spring, birth and rebirth. Of a journey from slavery to freedom and of taking responsibility for yourself, the community and the world. Easter Sunday is coming up this Sunday.