Rain this morning with a few scattered showers this afternoon in the north county, highs in the mid 50’s.

Tonight, cloudy with about a 20% chance of rain, lows in the low 40’s.

Tomorrow, a few clouds in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, highs near 70.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Saturday and continuing through next week.

In Paso Robles, the city reports we received .13” of rain yesterday. The season total is up to 12.26”

The city’s seasonal average is 14 inches.